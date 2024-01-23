Roughly 25% of Hoosiers don’t have internet access at home. Indiana’s Digital Equity Plan hopes to change that

Purdue researchers have helped develop Indiana’s first-ever digital equity plan.

The plan is part of a national initiative to improve internet access across the country.

States across the country are in the process of building digital equity plans. The plans may provide access to millions in federal funding.

Roberto Gallardo with the Purdue Center for Regional Development helped develop Indiana’s plan.

“We need to make sure everyone in all communities in Indiana can access the internet, can use it in a way that feels safe, in a way that feels productive, and ultimately impacts their quality of life in a positive way,” he said.

According to a 2021 American Community Survey, some 25% of Indiana households donot have internet access. And in rural Indiana, that number jumps to 30%.

The plan has three overarching goals: provide residents with universal connectivity that is reliable and affordable, ensure Hoosiers have access to devices that are needed to live and work, and build digitally resilient communities.

“It is the first ever [plan] in the state so we’re super excited,” Gallardo said. “It is just perfect timing because we obviously have the massive investments in broadband infrastructure that are coming.”

The state’s digital equity plan is currently open for public comment.

