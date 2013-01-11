© 2021 WBAA
Local Natives In Concert

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published January 11, 2013

With their debut album, Gorilla Manor, Local Natives' members skillfully combined triumphant harmonies with bone-shaking percussion in irresistible fashion. Now on their second release, Hummingbird (out Jan. 29), which was produced with the help of The National's Aaron Dessner in Brooklyn, they've returned with a pared-back approach, placing more emphasis on those sweeping dramatic moments.

Last month, the L.A. band showcased several songs from Hummingbird during a live set at Apogee's Berkeley Street Studio in Santa Monica. Until now, only the lucky KCRW listeners in attendance had a chance to see the show, but you can watch the 11-song concert in its entirety right here. The audio recording of this performance was premiered on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Personnel

  • Taylor Rice, vocals/guitar

  • Kelcey Ayer, vocals/keys

  • Ryan Hahn, vocals/guitar

  • Matt Frazier, drums

  • Nik Ewing, bass

    • Set List

  • "You And I"

  • "Breakers"

  • "Ceilings"

  • "Colombia"

  • "Black Spot"

  • "Heavy Feet"

  • "Three Months"

  • "Bowery"

  • "Wide Eyes"

  • "Who Knows Who Cares"

  • "Sun Hands"

    Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director