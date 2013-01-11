Local Natives In Concert

With their debut album, Gorilla Manor, Local Natives' members skillfully combined triumphant harmonies with bone-shaking percussion in irresistible fashion. Now on their second release, Hummingbird (out Jan. 29), which was produced with the help of The National's Aaron Dessner in Brooklyn, they've returned with a pared-back approach, placing more emphasis on those sweeping dramatic moments.

Last month, the L.A. band showcased several songs from Hummingbird during a live set at Apogee's Berkeley Street Studio in Santa Monica. Until now, only the lucky KCRW listeners in attendance had a chance to see the show, but you can watch the 11-song concert in its entirety right here. The audio recording of this performance was premiered on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Personnel

Taylor Rice, vocals/guitar

Kelcey Ayer, vocals/keys

Ryan Hahn, vocals/guitar

Matt Frazier, drums

Nik Ewing, bass

Set List

"You And I"

"Breakers"

"Ceilings"

"Colombia"

"Black Spot"

"Heavy Feet"

"Three Months"

"Bowery"

"Wide Eyes"

"Who Knows Who Cares"

"Sun Hands"

