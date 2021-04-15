© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Biden's Infrastructure Plan Aims To Bridge The Digital Divide By Expanding Broadband Access

Published April 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
The Biden administration has made internet access a key part of his American Jobs Plan. (Toby Talbot/AP/File)
More than 30 million Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to the White House. Getting them online is a key component of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Willmary Escoto, U.S. policy analyst at Access Now, and Darrah Blackwater, a member of the Navajo Nation who researches the digital divide there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

