'Sweding' Gives Homegrown Inspiration An Outlet

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr about “Sweding,” a practice inspired by the 2008 film “Be Kind Rewind” that has found new popularity during the pandemic.

Amateurs recreate scenes from their favorite films with whatever resources are available. There’s even a Sweding website and a film festival to showcase these efforts.

