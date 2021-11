As tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, CNN’s Matthew Chance gives us a glimpse of conditions on the ground as Ukrainian forces continue to fight with eastern-backed separatists. The international correspondent just returned from a trip to the frontline with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

