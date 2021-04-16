Julien Baker's 'Little Oblivions' Goes Deep And Gets Personal

Nothing is as simple as it seems on the surface. Every situation is rich with nuance, there are a million questions to be asked, things to be taken into consideration. In life, there is rarely a quick fix, and Julien Baker knows that.

It's been a few years since her previous album, Turn Out The Lights, as well as her work with the trio boygenius. And on her new album, Little Oblivions, there's no rushing or shying away from the tough stuff. Engineered by Calvin Lauber and mixed by Craig Silvey (who both worked on Turn Out The Lights), Little Oblivions goes deep and gets personal. And that's also a good way to describe talking to Julien Baker: she never gives you an easy answer, she doesn't glide over a thought or feeling. It's like she's picking the world apart and examining it in real time.

