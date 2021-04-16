Kansas City Renames Stretch Of Roads In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr.

This week, Kansas City’s Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners voted to rename a large section of two parkways after Martin Luther King Jr.

The vote comes after voters chose in 2019 to remove King’s name from another well-known boulevard in the city.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from KCUR reporter Luke Martin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.