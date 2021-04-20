As Jury Deliberations In Derek Chauvin Trial Continue, A Look At Charges And Evidence

A dozen jurors — seven women and five men, half identifying as Black or mixed race — are deliberating the charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd.

The deliberations come as protesters in nearby Brooklyn Center demand justice for Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police. Public officials and community leaders are urging for calm and preparing for unrest.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Georgetown Law Professor Tiffany Jeffers about the charges and the evidence.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.