'Too Invasive': New Survey Shows Some Republican Voters Remain Hesitant On COVID-19 Vaccines

A new survey explores why some Republican voters are growing even more skeptical about getting COVID-19 vaccines. At least half of the adults in the U.S. have had at least one shot. Meanwhile, 40% of Republican voters say they do not plan on getting vaccinated.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to talk about his findings.

