Science & Medicine

'Too Invasive': New Survey Shows Some Republican Voters Remain Hesitant On COVID-19 Vaccines

Published April 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

A new survey explores why some Republican voters are growing even more skeptical about getting COVID-19 vaccines. At least half of the adults in the U.S. have had at least one shot. Meanwhile, 40% of Republican voters say they do not plan on getting vaccinated.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to talk about his findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

