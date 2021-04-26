Millions Of Americans Still Haven't Received Tax Refunds — What's The Hold Up?

Millions of Americans are still waiting for the IRS to issue their tax refunds beyond the typical three weeks it takes for the agency to process returns.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about how the relief packages and new tax credits are complicating tax season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.