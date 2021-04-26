© 2021 WBAA
What Biden's Climate Plan Means For Coal; Sustainable Meat Farming

Published April 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

The meat and dairy industry accounts for 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. What would it take to reach net-zero? Here & Now‘s Dean Russell visits a sustainable livestock farm to find out. And, reaching President Biden’s emission goals could mean retiring most or all of the nation’s coal-fired power plants. Stanford University Mark Thurber joins us. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now‘s April 26, 2021, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org — and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or join the conversation on Facebook.

