© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

PRO Act Could Help Unions Organize Workplaces

Published April 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT

Workers at Google’s office in Pittsburgh are believed to be the first white-collar employees to organize while working for a major tech firm. But a year and a half later, they are still working without a contract.

Legislation now under consideration in the U.S. Senate could help change that — for those Google workers and workers across the country. An-Li Herring from member station WESA explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine