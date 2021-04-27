What Anti-Protest Bills Reveal About The State Of U.S. Democracy

In the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers in 34 states have introduced more than 80 anti-protest bills. The proposals include civil immunity for people who drive their cars into crowds of protesters, to expanding the definition of a riot. What does this push reflect about the state of our democracy?

Elly Page, senior legal advisor at the International Center for Not-for-profit Law, which has tracked U.S. protest laws. (@epagination)

Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Republican representative for Florida’s 119th House district. (@RepJuanFBarquin)

Susan Stokes, professor of political science at the University of Chicago. Director of the Chicago Center on Democracy.

Noor Adwan, sophomore at the University of Minnesota.

