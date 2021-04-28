© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

How To Listen To Live Coverage From NPR

Published April 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT
President Joe Biden will give his first joint address to Congress today. Listen live on NPR.

President Biden will make his debut address in front of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, ahead of his 100th day in office. He's expected to speak on a range of issues, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Families Plan and police reform.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage and analysis of the speech on the NPR One app starting at 9 p.m. ET.

You can also listen on your local NPR station.

