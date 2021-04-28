© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Louisiana Man Fulfills 4-Year-Old Twin Sisters' 2020 Santa Wish List

Published April 28, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last year, 4-year-old twins Gianella and Luna attached their Santa wish list to balloons and released them into the sky. They asked for candy, flowers and a puppy. Five hundred miles away, Alvin Bamburg saw one of the balloons in a tree. He told The Washington Post he reached the family on Facebook and started shipping them presents. Then he found a dachshund breeder and showed up to deliver Max the puppy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

