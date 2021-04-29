Bovine Audience Finds Cellist's Recitals Moo-Ving

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

What happens when a world-famous British cellist moves to a tiny town in Denmark? He plays for the cows. Jacob Shaw started a music school in the Danish countryside. His neighbors raise Hereford cows. And together, they came up with a plan to pamper the cows with live recitals. The idea - happy cows make for tender beef. According to The New York Times, another of the musicians said the cows have developed preferences. Quote, "Did you see how they all left at one point? They're not really Dvorak fans."