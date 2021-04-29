© 2021 WBAA
Looking At Biden's Agenda Through Problem Solvers Caucus Lens

Published April 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT

Co-chairs of the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, join host Robin Young to assess President Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night, as well as the sweeping agenda that the president has laid out in his first 100 days in office.

Both lawmakers say they want to see the details in Biden’s proposals before they can agree to them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

