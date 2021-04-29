NPR's Turning 50 and We Want Your Advice

NPR is celebrating its 50th birthday this year and in hopes of avoiding a mid-life crisis, we want to hear from those of you who've hit that milestone.

Is there something you learned in your first 50 years that informs how you live the rest of your life? Whether it be about family, work, hobbies, friendships, self-care, community, relationships — we want to hear it all.

Was there an a-ha moment where this bit of wisdom clicked into place? Describe it for us in the form below or upload a voice memo. Your submission may end up on air or an NPR producer may reach out to hear more.

A note to our younger audience members: we'd love you to use this as an opportunity to ask your loved ones for some advice. So, send this form around to your parents, grandparents, mentors, etc.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.