Will A Democrat Run In California's Governor Recall Election?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election later this year. Democrats may look back to 2003 when voters approved the recall of then-Gov. Gray Davis, a Democrat, and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Back then, Democratic Lt. Governor Cruz Bustamante threw his hat in the ring.

As KQED’s Scott Shafer reports, California Democrats are supporting Newsom and it’s unclear whether any will run as an alternate.

