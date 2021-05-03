© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Apple Faces Off Against Epic Games In Court

Published May 3, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT

The trial between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game “Fortnite,” begins Monday. A U.S. district judge will hear arguments on whether the iPhone maker is running a monopoly with its app store and if it should be allowed to collect 30% from in-app purchase revenue.

The decision could have wide implications that stretch beyond Apple and affect everyday smartphone users.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine