A New Way To Support The Podcasts You Love

Public radio podcast fans: There is a new way to show your support for the podcasts you love. Starting today, Spotify listeners can buy monthly subscriptions to access sponsor-free versions of five NPR podcasts. More shows will be available in the coming weeks and months. The launch shows include, Code Switch, How I Built This with Guy Raz, It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, Planet Money, and Short Wave.

Subscribers in the U.S. can easily sign up to access the new feeds and listen in Spotify as they would any other podcast. Each podcast is available for purchase at $2.99 per month.

Today's not the day? You can continue to listen to these shows for free, as always: Code Switch, How I Built This, It's Been a Minute, Planet Money, and Short Wave. If you listen outside of Spotify, stay tuned for more options in the weeks ahead.

