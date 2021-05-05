© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Biden's Plan To Rewire The U.S. Power Grid Won't Be Easy, Experts Say

Published May 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
Power lines in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP/File)
Power lines in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP/File)

Meeting the Biden administration’s emissions targets will take more than adopting renewable energy sources. Experts say it may also require a major overhaul of the country’s power grid — a project on par with redesigning the national highway system.

Efforts to build long-range transmission lines — needed to carry wind and solar across the country — have failed in the U.S. for decades because powerlines can be ugly and unpopular, and paying for projects has been a challenge.

President Biden proposed a tax credit for new lines but even if he is successful, building one line typically takes more than 10 years.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lauren Azar, a transmission expert and former advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy, about what it will take to rewire the American power grid.

Click here and here for mock-up pictures of artistic transmission lines. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

