Biden's Plan To Rewire The U.S. Power Grid Won't Be Easy, Experts Say

Meeting the Biden administration’s emissions targets will take more than adopting renewable energy sources. Experts say it may also require a major overhaul of the country’s power grid — a project on par with redesigning the national highway system.

Efforts to build long-range transmission lines — needed to carry wind and solar across the country — have failed in the U.S. for decades because powerlines can be ugly and unpopular, and paying for projects has been a challenge.

President Biden proposed a tax credit for new lines but even if he is successful, building one line typically takes more than 10 years.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lauren Azar, a transmission expert and former advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy, about what it will take to rewire the American power grid.

Click here and here for mock-up pictures of artistic transmission lines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.