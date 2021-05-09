Sunday Puzzle: Supermarket Scramble
On-air Challenge: Every answer today is something — or someone — you might see at a supermarket. Rearrange the given letters to get the answer.
Ex. I SEAL --> AISLE
1. LIED
2. BAR KEY
3. SOUPCON
4. A GERMAN
5. THE CURB
6. CHAMP RAY
7. PRO NIGHTCAPS
Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a famous blues singer — first and last name as this person is generally known. Change the first letter to a "B," and phonetically you'll get a nationality. Who's the singer, and what's the nationality?
Challenge answer: "Ma" Rainey --> Bahraini
Winner: Haneef Pasha of Lawrenceville, Ga.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jim Dale, of Plano, Texas. Think of a word with six syllables that's spelled with only 11 letters — and the four middle syllables have the same vowel. What word is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
