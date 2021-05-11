You Can Now Enter The 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

If you're an unsigned musician who has always dreamed of playing a Tiny Desk concert, you're in luck: Starting today, you can enter the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest. We're accepting entries to our nationwide search for the next great undiscovered artist through June 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States. You can't currently have a record deal.

When you're ready to enter, create a new video of you playing one original song at a desk (any desk — get creative!) and upload it to YouTube. Then, fill out the entry form on our website.

Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, colleagues from NPR Member stations and alumni of the Tiny Desk — will choose our winner.

If you win, you'll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Any questions? Check out the Contest's official rules and FAQs. To check if your entry video is eligible to win, we've put together this helpful checklist.

If you're looking for inspiration for your entry video, are curious about what winning has meant for our previous winners or just want to chat with other Tiny Desk Contest fans, join us at Tiny Desk Contest Family Hour this afternoon at 3 p.m. At this live virtual event, we'll present performances by all six of our previous Contest winners. They'll also share tips for artists entering the Contest right now. And between performances, Bob Boilen will chat with past winners Gaelynn Lea and Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas about their experiences entering the Contest. See you there!

