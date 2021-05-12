Liz Cheney, The Big Election Lie And The Future Of The GOP

Marginalizing Trump critics. Changing election law. Embracing lies. What does it mean to be a Republican in 2021? And what does that say about where the party is headed?

Cas Mudde, professor of public affairs at the University of Georgia-Athens. Host of the podcast RADIKAAL. Author of “The Far Right Today” and “Populism: A Very Short Introduction.” (@CasMudde)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Pippa Norris, professor of comparative politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. Author of “Cultural Backlash.” (@PippaN15)

Foreign Affairs: “Voters Against Democracy” — “At the heart of his inaugural address, delivered just two weeks after a violent mob sacked the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden claimed that the transfer of power reflected American democracy’s victory over the forces of insurrection, chaos, and intolerance.”

NPR: “GOP Ousts Cheney From Leadership Over Her Criticism Of Trump” — “House Republicans have removed Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as conference chair in retaliation for her unyielding criticism of former President Donald Trump, his continued false claims of a stolen election, his role in the Jan. 6 riot and his future in the Republican Party.”

Washington Post: “House Republicans oust Cheney from leadership for calling out Trump’s false election claims” — “House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership post Wednesday because she continues to challenge former president Donald Trump over his false claims about election fraud and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to several GOP members.”

Politico: “Stefanik faces first public House conservative foe in her push to replace Cheney” — “Elise Stefanik on Tuesday faced her first formal pushback from a conservative colleague on her apparent glide path to the House GOP’s No. 3 leadership spot after Liz Cheney’s expected ouster from the role.”

New York Times: “Marooned at Mar-a-Lago, Trump Still Has Iron Grip on Republicans” — “Locked out of Facebook, marooned in Mar-a-Lago and mocked for an amateurish new website, Donald J. Trump remained largely out of public sight this week. Yet the Republican Party’s capitulation to the former president became clearer than ever, as did the damage to American politics he has caused with his lie that the election was stolen from him.”

