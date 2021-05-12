© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Reparations For Linnentown, A Majority Black Neighborhood In Georgia Destroyed By Urban Renewal

Published May 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT

In the 1950s and 1960s, neighborhoods of color across the country were often destroyed to make way for new development in American cities. The practice had a name: urban renewal.

Typically people wouldn’t be paid for the property they lost. But now in Athens, Georgia, former residents of a neighborhood erased by urban renewal have won reparations of a sort. Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Grant Blankenship has more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

