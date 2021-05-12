Utah Governor Shares His COVID-19 Strategy As Vaccine Enthusiasm Wanes

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is meeting Wednesday to decide whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, which could make the shots available to that group this week.

Expanding access to more young people could help that nation’s overall vaccination efforts now that enthusiasm has slowed among adults. President Biden invited Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox to meet with him and five other bipartisan governors Tuesday to talk about how to get more people vaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Cox about his strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.