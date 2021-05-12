What's At Stake For Drug Distributors In The Landmark West Virginia Opioid Trial

In West Virginia, the country’s biggest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — are on trial for their role in creating a deadly opioid crisis in the state.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Eric Eyre, an investigative reporter at the Mountain State Spotlight, about what’s at stake in this case.

