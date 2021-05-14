'Land-Grab Universities' Thrived On Indigenous Land. Now, Some Are Making Amends

Land-grant universities broadened access to higher education in the United States — but only at the expense of Indigenous Americans.

Nearly 11 million acres of land were taken from tribes and Native communities to fund the universities, according to an investigation by High Country News. That investigation, published a year ago, has since won awards and sparked calls for change.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tristan Ahtone, who co-reported the story.

