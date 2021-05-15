Predictions

MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:

Now, panel, what will the cicadas see when they wake up 17 years from now? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: The president of the United States is now Florida Man.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: Karen Chee.

KAREN CHEE: They'll have seats to see a premiere of "Paddington 8: Paddington Goes To Space."

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They'll see Liz Warren, who still won't be telling us who laughed at her consumer protection agency idea.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

JOBRANI: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Karen Chee and Peter Grosz. And thanks to all of you for listening. Peter Sagal is back next week. I'm Maz Jobrani. I'm back on tour, and you can find my full schedule at mazjobrani.com. And my podcast, "Back To School," is available everywhere. Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

