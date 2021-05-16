© 2021 WBAA
Sunday Puzzle: Common Ground

By Will Shortz
Published May 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT
On-air Challenge: I'm going to name two things. You name something they have in common.

Ex. The eye/ A school --> PUPIL

1. A compass/ A sewing kit

2. A typewriter/ A lock

3. An ear/ Panama

4. A dentist/ A sergeant

5. A baseball diamond/ A still-life scene

6. A place setting/ A road

7. A postal worker/ A knight

8. A ship/ A card game

9. Whiskey/ A mathematical theorem

10. A ballot/ A highway patrol officer

11. A tree/ A dog

12. [triple]: A fish/A fish market/A voice lesson

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Jim Dale, of Plano, Texas. Think of a word with six syllables that's spelled with only 11 letters — and the four middle syllables have the same vowel. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Eligibility

Winner: Jack Misiura of Sandy Springs, Ga.

This week's challenge: Name a popular singer — first and last names. Change one letter to a "P" and read the result backward. You'll get what many people do around this singer. Who is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
