© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Cleveland Clinic Finds Nearly All Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Were Unvaccinated

Published May 18, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP File)
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP File)

The Cleveland Clinic looked at 4,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations from January to April of this year and found that 99.75% of those patients were not fully vaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Steven Gordon, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, about what the findings show about the efficacy of the vaccines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine