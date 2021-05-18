Israel's Iron Dome, Explained

Israel’s Iron Dome is a network of air defense systems designed to track and intercept small-range rockets sent from Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

In the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, barrages of rockets have attempted to saturate the Iron Dome’s ability to destroy them effectively.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Aaron Stein, the director of research at the Foreign Policy Institute, about the strategies and consequences of the Iron Dome.

