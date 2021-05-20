Michelle Singletary Wants To Help You Protect Your Finances 'When Crisis Hits'

The economy is recovering from the pandemic. But what goes up, will some day come down. Financial columnist Michelle Singletary joins us for a conversation on how to best protect your finances before crisis strikes.

Guest

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of “The 21 Day Financial Fast” and “What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits.” Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

Also Featured

DeLois Robison, developed educational programs for Detroit schools from 1979 until her retirement in 2015, and previously ran a business selling African arts and crafts. She’s now retired, and spent retirement funds to cover medical bills.

Chelsea Horenstein, acupuncturist. Chelsea and her partner have over $350,000 in student loans between them. She’s trying to buy a house, but didn’t qualify for a fixed mortgage. She’s considering getting a flexible rate mortgage, but is nervous about it.

Book Excerpt

From The Reading List

Washington Post: “Inflation is up. The stock market is down. Here’s why you shouldn’t panic.” — “This was the week of consumer angst. Inflation is pushing prices up, while the stock market started the week trending down.”

New York Times: “What We Spent In A Month” — “Six American families open their doors — and their wallets — to show us how much life costs.”

Washington Post: “Covid forced more borrowers to be late on their mortgages than at any time since the Great Recession, CFPB reports” — “The nation’s consumer watchdog agency says more borrowers are behind on their mortgages than at any time since the Great Recession. And the situation is even worse for Black and Hispanic borrowers, who are twice as likely to be delinquent or in a forbearance program as White borrowers.”

