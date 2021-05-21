Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes The Stand In Epic Vs. Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

As the antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple Inc. by Epic Games, Inc. heads towards a conclusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand on Friday.

Cook is expected to defend the exclusivity of Apple’s App Store and Apple’s cut of all in-app purchases.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

