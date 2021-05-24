25 States Have Fully Vaccinated Half Their Population. But What About Areas That Are Lagging Behind?

130 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. And at least 25 states have now vaccinated at least half of their populations.

But what about areas that are not doing as well? Mississippi, at the very bottom of the list, has only vaccinated a third of its population. What does that mean in terms of those states moving forward, or for people traveling to and from them?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.