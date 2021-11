The cease-fire last week between Israel and Hamas brought some relief to the Gaza Strip, where officials reported more than 200 people killed and 1,000 buildings destroyed. But a humanitarian crisis remains.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Matthias Schmale, who is based in Gaza, about the ongoing relief efforts there.

