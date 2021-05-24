© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

How Much Do Mask Mandates Influence Personal Behavior During The Pandemic?

Published May 24, 2021

When Texas lifted its mask mandate and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity in early March, many people were concerned that it would lead to an explosion in COVID-19 cases. But that’s not what happened.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, looks at some reasons why state and federal guidelines don’t seem to have as much influence on individuals’ pandemic behavior.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

