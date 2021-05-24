New Reflect America Fellow: Miranda Mazariegos

In a note to newsroom staff Chief Diversity Officer Keith Woods made this staffing update:

Colleagues,

It's my pleasure to announce that we've chosen our third Reflect America Fellow: Miranda Mazariegos.

Miranda is a former multimedia producer for Radio Ambulante, the narrative storytelling podcast distributed by NPR. With Radio Ambulante, Miranda focused on creating digital content to accompany podcast episodes, designed social media growth strategies, and brought the strong community of podcast listeners closer to the show.

She engaged with listeners to produce episodes based on their stories and co-produced a meta-narrative telling the show's history for its seventh anniversary. Miranda has also written pieces for VICE News, KPCC, and The GroundTruth Project, among others. Her work centered on Latin America/Latinos and focused on gender issues, mental health, and religion.

Miranda grew up in Guatemala City, and she has used her bilingual skills to teach both Spanish and English throughout her career. She's studying to become a certified translator in her home country and works as a freelance editor, reviewing high school students' college admission essays. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California with a dual degree in Journalism and Narrative Studies. She spends her free time on her bike, her yoga mat, or with her head buried in a book.

As many of you know, we created the Reflect America Fellowship in 2019 to boost NPR's efforts to expand the diversity of voices on air and online and to open a new pathway into public radio for young journalists.

Over the course of 12 months, the 2021-22 Fellow will work with shows, desks and podcasts, focusing on source diversity, and will finish with a reporting rotation on one of our desks.

Our first two fellows have had a lasting impact on NPR. Pien Huang, our first fellow, now covers health for the Science Desk and has been a significant voice in our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashish Valentine, our 2020-2021 fellow, now works as an assistant producer on All Things Considered.

Miranda will start July 6, after she does a triathlon through the jungle of Guatemala.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.