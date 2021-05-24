Where Israel And Hamas Stand On Peace Talks After Calling Cease-Fire

The cease-fire between Hamas and Israel is holding on Monday, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Gaza is still in a grave humanitarian situation.

Blinken heads to the region this week after hundreds were killed — most of them Palestinians. So where do peace talks go from here?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Daniel Levy, former advisor and president of the U.S. / Middle East Project.

