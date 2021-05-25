Biden Administration Grants Temporary Protected Status For Haitian Immigrants

With COVID-19 cases surging in Haiti, the government has declared an eight-day “health emergency” and a nightly curfew.

The news underscores the dire situation in Haiti, which is also dealing with an ongoing political crisis and a wave of kidnappings.

This week the Biden administration offered temporary relief to some Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. And while immigrant groups welcomed the move, they’re also calling for a longer-term solution to follow.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jacqueline Charles, reporter for the Miami Herald.

