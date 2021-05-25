© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Biden Administration Grants Temporary Protected Status For Haitian Immigrants

Published May 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT

With COVID-19 cases surging in Haiti, the government has declared an eight-day “health emergency” and a nightly curfew.

The news underscores the dire situation in Haiti, which is also dealing with an ongoing political crisis and a wave of kidnappings.

This week the Biden administration offered temporary relief to some Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. And while immigrant groups welcomed the move, they’re also calling for a longer-term solution to follow.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jacqueline Charles, reporter for the Miami Herald.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine