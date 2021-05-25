Head Of Sea-Watch Missions Describes Harrowing Mediterranean Migrant Rescues

It’s been a troubling year for African migrants, who smugglers launch in dilapidated dinghies from Libya and Morocco into the Mediterranean in hopes of reaching safety in European ports.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, 500 people died between January and the end of April, compared to 150 during the same period last year. And still, thousands continue to come, fleeing economic hardship, instability, persecution and disease. As the numbers rise, so do dramatic sea rescues, including 450 migrants pulled from the waters earlier this month by the Sea-Watch 4 NGO vessel.

Host Robin Young talks to Hannah Wallace Bowman, head of that mission, about the issue and what she’s seeing.

