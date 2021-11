Amazon is nearing a deal to buy MGM Studios for between $8.5 billion and $9 billion, according to reporting from CNBC.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, about the matter.

