Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Visits The Middle East After Cease-Fire

Published May 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

During a regional tour, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of Hamas.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam in Jerusalem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

