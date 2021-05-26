'How Do You Act As An Ally?': Students Near Minneapolis Lead Memorial For George Floyd

To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, memorials were held around the country Tuesday to recognize George Floyd’s life with a moment of silence, including at St. Louis Park High School near Minneapolis.

Host Robin Young hears from members of the school group Students Organized for Anti-Racism, or SOAR, about the conversations they’ve been having with peers about advocating for change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.