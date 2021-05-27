Howard University Names Fine Arts College After Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has announced it’s naming its newly-reestablished College of Fine Arts after alumnus and late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in directing. He went on to star in blockbuster films like “Black Panther.”

He died last August at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

