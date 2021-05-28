© 2021 WBAA
A Retired Teacher's Journey To Alaska In Search Of A Place With No Barriers

Published May 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

It’s been a little more than a year since retired Cleveland school teacher Ted Carter moved to Alaska.

It was the capstone of what he says was a lifelong quest to overcome barriers he’d experienced as a young Black man growing up in one of Cleveland’s most segregated neighborhoods.

Justin Glanville from WCPN ideastream has his story.

