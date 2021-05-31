15% Of Americans Believe QAnon Theory, Poll Says

The central tenets of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon are now as popular in the U.S. as some major religions, according to a recent poll by the Public Religion Research Institute.

The nonpartisan nonprofit found that an estimated 15% of Americans believe that the government, media and other entities are controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles running a child sex trafficking ring. Another 15% of the more than 5,000 poll respondents said that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence” to save the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Robert Jones, CEO of PRRI and author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity” and “The End of White Christian America,” about the results.

