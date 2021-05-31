Who Should Be Held Responsible When A Soldier Is Killed?

A Washington law firm recently reached out to Andrew Bacevich, a retired Army colonel who served in Vietnam, and asked his family to join a lawsuit against Iran in connection with the death of his son, a soldier killed in the Iraq War.

Bacevich rejected the offer, but as he writes in The Boston Globe, it caused him to wrestle with the question — who should he hold responsible for the death of his son?

Bacevich joins host Tonya Mosley to talk about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

