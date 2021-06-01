Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Under Threat Of Losing Position

Two opposition parties have agreed to work together and form a new government in Israel. With a Wednesday deadline, the move could be the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position.

Netanyahu is currently fighting efforts by a former ally, Naftali Bennett, to form a new coalition.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with journalist and analyst Neri Zilber in Israel with the Washington Institute For Near East Policy.

